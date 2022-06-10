ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $124.57.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,218,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after buying an additional 304,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

