MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $352.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $274.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.18. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $249.01 and a 52-week high of $498.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.55.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,542,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 503.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $370,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

