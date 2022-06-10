Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MKFG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Markforged has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $428.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 243.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Markforged in the first quarter worth approximately $10,582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Markforged by 97.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Markforged by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

