Marvell Technology (MRVL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

6/10/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from solid demand for its storage and networking chips from the 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, the acquisition of Inphi Corporation is boosting the top line. Further, the storage business is steadily recovering from coronavirus impacts. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Marvell has warned that the industry-wide supply constraints and a pause in 5G deployment in China would adversely impact its near-term results. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

5/30/2022 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $90.00.

5/27/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $82.00.

5/27/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $75.00.

5/27/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $85.00.

5/27/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $75.00.

5/25/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $90.00.

5/23/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $95.00 to $72.00.

5/20/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,216 shares of company stock worth $14,891,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

