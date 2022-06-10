Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 1,337.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

