Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $28,455.66 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $838,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MATX traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MATX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,080,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after buying an additional 75,531 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

