Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.97.

MZDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

