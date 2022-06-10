McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Declares Dividend of $0.14

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.13.

OTCMKTS:MCRAA opened at $36.55 on Friday. McRae Industries has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42.

Get McRae Industries alerts:

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.