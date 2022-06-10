Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Up 2,363.3% in May

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 2,363.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MEDAF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.42. 42,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,952. Medaro Mining has a twelve month low of 0.32 and a twelve month high of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.49.

Get Medaro Mining alerts:

About Medaro Mining (Get Rating)

Medaro Mining Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire interests in the Superb Lake lithium and gold property that consists of eight mining cell claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.