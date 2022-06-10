Medifast (NYSE:MED) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.56. 95,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,811. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.31. Medifast has a 52 week low of $154.67 and a 52 week high of $296.55.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

