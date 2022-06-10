MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Sells C$120,195.00 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total transaction of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,372.35.
James D. Mcfarland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 24th, James D. Mcfarland sold 20,000 shares of MEG Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00.
Shares of MEG stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.01. 2,109,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,649. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.85 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The company has a market cap of C$7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.
About MEG Energy (Get Rating)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
