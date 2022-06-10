MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a negative net margin of 62.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

