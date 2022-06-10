MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Update

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ MEKA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 31,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $14.70.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 520,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MELI Kaszek Pioneer (MEKA)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.