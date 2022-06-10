MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MELI. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,586.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $748.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $932.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,060.14. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $640.00 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 203.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,415,000 after purchasing an additional 77,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

