Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Billion

Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will report $13.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.76 billion and the highest is $14.02 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $11.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $57.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.20 billion to $58.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $56.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.15 billion to $57.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
