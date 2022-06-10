Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will report sales of $280.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.57 million to $284.21 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $280.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.
In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
