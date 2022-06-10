Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.
OTCMKTS MHGU opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.
Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
