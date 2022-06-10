Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MESO has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

MESO opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.69. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 921.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. Research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 347.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 149,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

