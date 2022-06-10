MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MGT Capital Investments stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 1,284,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. MGT Capital Investments has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
MGT Capital Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
