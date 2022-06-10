MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MGT Capital Investments stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 1,284,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. MGT Capital Investments has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

MGT Capital Investments, Inc, a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment.

