Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $320.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $320.00 price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.69.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.79. 26,426,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,784,086. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $246.44 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

