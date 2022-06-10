Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $335.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $363.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $246.44 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.19.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

