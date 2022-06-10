Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,365,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,145,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

