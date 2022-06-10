Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Up 12,100.0% in May

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 12,100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

MITFF stock remained flat at $$0.67 during trading on Friday. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

