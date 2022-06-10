Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 49,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 38,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,979. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

