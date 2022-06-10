Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 49,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 38,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,979. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
