Mizuho Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $94.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

DVN stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,438. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after buying an additional 1,743,220 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

