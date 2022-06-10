Mizuho Trims NIO (NYSE:NIO) Target Price to $55.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 192.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura decreased their target price on NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.04.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE NIO opened at $18.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,586,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,552,000 after buying an additional 549,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIO by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after acquiring an additional 658,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,592,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in NIO by 6,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.