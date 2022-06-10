MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $182.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.73.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 564.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $112,508,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,639,000 after buying an additional 571,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $72,222,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.