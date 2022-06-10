MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Down 87.2% in May

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MMEX traded up 0.02 on Friday, hitting 0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,247. MMEX Resources has a 12 month low of 0.08 and a 12 month high of 7.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.22.

About MMEX Resources

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining, and infrastructure projects in Texas and South America. It intends to develop solar energy to power multiple planned projects producing hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuels combined with carbon dioxide capture in Texas.

