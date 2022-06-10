MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Down 87.2% in May

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MMEX traded up 0.02 on Friday, hitting 0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,247. MMEX Resources has a 12 month low of 0.08 and a 12 month high of 7.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.22.
About MMEX Resources (Get Rating)
