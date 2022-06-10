Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,300 shares, a growth of 3,872.2% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mmtec by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,192 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mmtec by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mmtec by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mmtec by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 52,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 474,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,676. Mmtec has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

