Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Million

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEMGet Rating) will announce $6.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $8.75 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $15.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $26.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 110.16% and a negative net margin of 177.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,192,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,563.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,321 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at $4,740,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $1.08 on Friday. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

