Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Major Shareholder Sells $65,050.40 in Stock

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 20,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $65,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 960,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ MNTS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 738,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,346. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Momentus Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $14.69.
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentus Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momentus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 1,510,285 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momentus by 1,648.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 569,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 537,004 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentus during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momentus by 57.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Momentus by 166.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 59,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.
Momentus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
