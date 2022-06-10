MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $290.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.06.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,432,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

