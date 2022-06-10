Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Insider Guy Carling Sells 26,299 Shares

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.30. 2,114,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,836. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.87. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

