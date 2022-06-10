Morgan Stanley Cuts Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $2.15

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.

Shares of CCO opened at $1.45 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $689.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 629.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,696,000 after buying an additional 4,413,700 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $14,372,000. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $10,758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,345,000 after buying an additional 2,381,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

