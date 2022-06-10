Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHGVY. Pareto Securities upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of MHGVY stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

