M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.91.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $171.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.13.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 22.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $2,119,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,276.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

