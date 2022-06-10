Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) will post sales of $334.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.20 million and the lowest is $333.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $310.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

MWA stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

