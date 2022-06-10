Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the May 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MURGY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. 45,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,236. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24.

MURGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($295.70) to €260.00 ($279.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($360.22) to €330.00 ($354.84) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($286.02) to €270.00 ($290.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

