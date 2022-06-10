Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). Myovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myovant Sciences.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $33,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 43.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,484,000 after purchasing an additional 77,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. 732,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,351. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.78. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

