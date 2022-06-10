Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). Myovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myovant Sciences.
MYOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 43.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,484,000 after purchasing an additional 77,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. 732,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,351. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.78. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
