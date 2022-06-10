National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider John Armitt Sells 5,617 Shares

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) insider John Armitt sold 5,617 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.88), for a total value of £12,919.10 ($16,189.35).

Shares of LON:NEX traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 212.80 ($2.67). 1,430,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,766. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. National Express Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 183.70 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 290.60 ($3.64). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 246.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 245.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.26) to GBX 300 ($3.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 365 ($4.57) to GBX 290 ($3.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

