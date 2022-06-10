NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 292.14 ($3.66).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.01) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.38) to GBX 280 ($3.51) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 228.30 ($2.86) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 218.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.23. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.