NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) to report $13.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $11.60 million. NeoGames reported sales of $12.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $53.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $55.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $54.42 million, with estimates ranging from $48.70 million to $58.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGMS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NeoGames in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGames by 6,940.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 1,726,113 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 747,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in NeoGames by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after acquiring an additional 45,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 349,648 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NeoGames stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $335.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,527.00 and a beta of 2.09.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

