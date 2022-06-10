Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UEPS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $271.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,411.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 69,539 shares of company stock valued at $346,557 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (Get Rating)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.