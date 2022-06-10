Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 1,633.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NMXS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Get Net Medical Xpress Solutions alerts:

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions (Get Rating)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Net Medical Xpress Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.