NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in NetApp by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,881,000 after acquiring an additional 100,945 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.