Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NBIX opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $86.96. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,446,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 670,415 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

