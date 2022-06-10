NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) General Counsel Irina Ridley Sells 2,500 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) General Counsel Irina Ridley sold 2,500 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $14,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at $353,383.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. 40,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,669. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. NeuroPace, Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $148.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 10.15.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a negative net margin of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $243,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeuroPace by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the third quarter worth $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

