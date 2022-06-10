New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Update

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the May 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 22.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 188,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 7.1% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,335,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 49.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 196,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,918 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 25.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 487,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 98,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

New Vista Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 6,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,130. New Vista Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.