NexImmune, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.91) Per Share (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexImmune in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexImmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. NexImmune has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NexImmune by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NexImmune by 935.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in NexImmune in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NexImmune by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NexImmune by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

In other NexImmune news, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristi Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 246,902 shares of company stock worth $633,677. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

