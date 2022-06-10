NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexImmune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on NexImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexImmune presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ NEXI opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. NexImmune has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.96.

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexImmune news, CEO Kristi Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 246,902 shares of company stock valued at $633,677 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NexImmune by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NexImmune by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NexImmune by 19,525.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

